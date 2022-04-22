Chicago native Craig Robinson lends voice to animated shark in 'The Bad Guys'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Craig Robinson is a Chicago native who lends his voice to the new animated movie "The Bad Guys."Some crime-loving creatures have to go from vice to virtue if they want to stay out of jail - it's the ultimate con!Robinson went from being a dolphin at Whitney Young High School to lending his voice to a thieving shark."Probably misunderstood, because he's a shark, just like the rest of the characters," Robinson said. "Nice guy, just don't get on his bad side. He is a shark.""The Office" and "Hot Tub Time Machine" actor said he had a blast improvising in the booth, but still hasn't met the whole cast in person.Robinson said he has Chicago to thank for shaping the person he has become."We're coming from that weather, so I can weather any storm," Robinson said. "Hard times come, it's all good. I got my music from Chicago, so anything I approach, I put a rhythm to it. And I know good food when I taste it."He had this shout-out for all his fans in the Windy City: "Hello Chicago, I love you, I love my hometown! Thank you all for supporting, make sure you come out when you see me come out to do one of these comedy clubs.""The Bad Guys" is now open in theaters.