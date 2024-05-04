Rooftop Cinema Club returns for summer movie nights atop The Emily Hotel in Chicago's Fulton Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pop your popcorn and mark your calendars because Rooftop Cinema Club, the ultimate open-air movie experience, is back in the Windy City for another summer season. Set against the stunning skyline backdrop of Fulton Market, this cinematic gem will be lighting up the rooftop of The Emily Hotel starting May 8.

Rooftop Cinema Club is more than just a movie. Picture this: cozying up under the stars with your favorite flick on the big screen, indulging in elevated cinema concessions and curated cocktails from The Emily Hotel, and soaking in al fresco ambiance, all while surrounded by Insta-worthy city views. It's the perfect recipe for a movie night to remember.

This season promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever before, with a curated a lineup of special events and themed screenings to make this season truly unique. First up, there's a new series of film collections that celebrate the rich tapestry of cinema. From iconic wedding-themed movies to a nostalgic trip back to 1994 and 1999, you'll watch the best of the best from some of the most memorable years in film history. In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Black Music Month and Pride Month, Rooftop Cinema Club is also spotlighting diverse voices and stories in film.

Keep an eye out for new a lineup of special events that promise to take your movie night to the next level. Social Hour will happen every Tuesday, where you can enjoy live music, lawn games, and drinks before the show. Wine Wednesdays with Bucket Listers will also tantalize your taste buds with a weekly movie night for wine lovers.

Mark your calendars for the But I'm a Cheerleader 25th Anniversary Party, complete with trivia, a Cheer Off, and a costume contest, and the Purple Rain: Movie & Silent Disco, honoring Prince's birthday and the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain. Everyone is invited to the exclusive 4th of July rooftop party, featuring live music, barbecue, and a screening of Independence Day starring Will Smith.

Sign up for the e-newsletter at rooftopcinemaclub.com/fulton-market to be the first in line for all the latest updates and exclusive offers. Note that shows starting prior to 4 p.m. are open to all ages, shows between 4-7 p.m. are open to teens 13+, and shows 7pm onwards are for guests 18+ only.