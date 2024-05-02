Millennium Park celebrates 20 summers of free films, concerts, workout classes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm summer nights with live music, free movies and concerts are just around the corner.

The city has announced the calendar and lineup for the 2024 Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Summer Season.

Millennium Park Summer Workouts

Workouts in the park are the first to take place in Downtown.

Classes will begin on Saturday, May 18 through August 31. Each class is 45 minutes, participants are asked to take their own workout mat.

Pilates begins at 8 a.m., yoga starts at 9 a.m., kickboxing starts at 10 a.m. and Zumba starts at 11 a.m.

Millennium Park Summer Music Series

The music series begins on July 1 through August 8. The seven-part music series starts with a pre-show at 5:30 p.m. on most Mondays and Thursdays.

Corinne Bailey Rae, Terrace Martin, Charlie Musselwhite, Buscabulla, GZA, Protoje and Seun Kuti will dazzle the summer nights at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

Millennium Park Summer Film Series

Starting July 16, families can head to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion every Tuesday to enjoy a free film at 6:30 p.m.

Families can watch "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Jurassic Park," "Coco," "Barbie," 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and more!

Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Weekend Celebration

From Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, the city is celebrating two decades since the park opened up.

Each day the city will offer free concerts and activities for families.

To see the full calendar for summer events, click here.