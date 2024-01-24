Injured construction worker rescued by crane from four-story building in DC, dramatic video shows

An injured worker had to be rescued from the roof a four-story building on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, DC -- A construction worker is safe after a dramatic rescue in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning.

An emergency call went out when the worker was injured on the roof of a four-story building.

Firefighters were called to the building, located in the northwest section of the city, to help with the rescue.

The rescue team brought in a crane and a stretcher to bring the worker down to safety.

A video from the scene shows the unidentified person being lowered to the ground by the crane.

It is unclear how they were hurt or the extent of the injuries.

Firefighters say the worker is expected to be okay.

