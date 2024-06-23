Children among 4 rescued from East Side fire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Children were among four people rescued from an apartment fire on the city's South Side, according to police.

The fire happened in the 10100-block of Indianapolis Avenue around 11:58 p.m. on Saturday, CPD said.

Chicago firefighters entered the residence and escorted two adults and two children from the smoke-filled home.

Two adults had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, they were listed in good condition.

Two boys, aged 2 and 8, were taken to a children's hospital as a precaution and are listed in good condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.