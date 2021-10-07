Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta appears to be resigning.
An entry on the agenda for Thursday night's village board meeting shows a formal notice of resignation from the position of mayor.
Presta has pleaded not guilty to accepting a cash-filled envelope from a representative of a red light camera company.
Expert says Crestwood red light camera intersection doesn't follow guidelines
ABC7 has reached out to Presta for comment and has not heard back, but he told the Chicago Tribune his resignation is because of health issues.
Ex-CDOT official John Bills sentenced to 10 years in Chicago red light camera scandal
Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta expected to resign amid bribery scandal
