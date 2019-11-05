u.s. & world

Crews demolish dangling home off Lake Michigan cliff in Kenosha County

SOMERS, Wis. (WLS) -- Crews have begun demolition on a house that's dangling over the edge of a cliff on the shore of Lake Michigan in southern Wisconsin.

The home is located in Somers, which is in Kenosha County.

WISN has been following this story since 2018, when the deck first fell off of the house and into the lake.

The home was scheduled to be demolished a few times over the past year, but due to weather, crews had to put it off until now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinhomeconstructionu.s. & worldlake michigandemolition
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
ABC News/Washington Post poll: Dems extend lead vs. Trump
Grandmother charged after boy with cerebral palsy found dead
Person of interest seen driving murdered couple's stolen RV into Mexico
Go under the sea with 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We could tell that he did not want us there': Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
NB I-57 shut down near Markham after shooting near 159th Street
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side ID'd
CPS releases proposed make-up days, amended budget
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow showers overnight
13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes after court appearance
Local Gift of Life stem cell donor meets baby whose life she saved
Christkindlmarket unveils 2019 souvenir mug
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
More TOP STORIES News