SOMERS, Wis. (WLS) -- Crews have begun demolition on a house that's dangling over the edge of a cliff on the shore of Lake Michigan in southern Wisconsin.
The home is located in Somers, which is in Kenosha County.
WISN has been following this story since 2018, when the deck first fell off of the house and into the lake.
The home was scheduled to be demolished a few times over the past year, but due to weather, crews had to put it off until now.
Crews demolish dangling home off Lake Michigan cliff in Kenosha County
