Crews find body of 4-year-old boy swept away in North Carolina flash flood

5-year-old Alexa (left), 4-year-old Abraham (right)

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6400111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marine rescues couple trapped in mangled car during Johnston County storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6402514" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "For us to find a body is a success but it is not a success we were hoping for," Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. -- The body of a missing 4-year-old, who was swept away by floodwaters in North Carolina, was found Thursday morning, authorities said.Abraham and his 5-year-old sister Alexa went missing late Monday when fast-moving floodwaters swept away the car their mother was driving. Alexa's body was recovered Wednesday afternoon.According to Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton, rescue crews arrived and were able to get the mother and one child. However, while they were in a recovery boat headed back to safety, the boat capsized.Three other recovery boats would capsize before the crews were able to get themselves and the mother to safety."The water was so raging the other night, it was throwing the boats up against the trees," Bizzell said. "We're fortunate that we had no loss of life for first responders the other night."After the sheriff's office family and friends of Alexa's body being found in a creek around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a group rallied together and held a massive prayer circle.Others stopped by to provide food, water and words of encouragement to family and loved ones."For us to find a body is a success but it is not a success we were hoping for," Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said.Nancy Martinez, the cousin to Abraham's father, said Wednesday was an emotionally taxing day."I got kids of my own, you know, what can you think? We're still hoping and praying we find Abraham before the night is over," Martinez said.