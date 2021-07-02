Growing number of Americans concerned about crime, ABC News/Washington Post poll finds

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A new ABC News/Washington Post poll looks at how Americans feel about crime across the country.
Twenty-eight percent of respondents view crime as an "extremely serious" problem. That's the highest percentage in 20 years of polling.
As for the White House, just 38-percent of respondents say they approve of President Joe Biden's handling of crime and 48-percent say they disapprove.
So what can be done about it? 46-percent say we need stricter gun laws and 51-percent say we need stronger enforcement of the existing laws.
Fifty-five percent say we need more funding for police and 65-percent support using social workers to help police.
The largest percentage, 75-percent, say we need increased funding for economic opportunities in poor communities.
For the full poll results, click here.
