Growing number of Americans concerned about crime, ABC News/Washington Post poll finds

EMBED <>More Videos

Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A new ABC News/Washington Post poll looks at how Americans feel about crime across the country.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents view crime as an "extremely serious" problem. That's the highest percentage in 20 years of polling.

As for the White House, just 38-percent of respondents say they approve of President Joe Biden's handling of crime and 48-percent say they disapprove.

So what can be done about it? 46-percent say we need stricter gun laws and 51-percent say we need stronger enforcement of the existing laws.

RELATED: Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan

Fifty-five percent say we need more funding for police and 65-percent support using social workers to help police.

The largest percentage, 75-percent, say we need increased funding for economic opportunities in poor communities.

For the full poll results, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
joe bidenpoliticsu.s. & worldpoll
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 shot, including 1-month-old baby, in Englewood
Chicago City Council to hold special meeting on violence
Chicago couples say wedding photographer vanished, took thousands
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Girl, 9, shot in head; man also wounded in Chatham
Deadly Roseland shooting captured on security video
What we know about victims, missing in Fla. condo collapse
Show More
Ald. Carrie Austin indicted on federal bribery charges
Morris industrial fire evacuation indefinite, officials say
VIDEO: Man charged with stealing ambulance in Joliet
Overpaid by IDES? New law allows unemployed to keep money
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler, less humid Friday
More TOP STORIES News