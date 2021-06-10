Style & Fashion

Crocs stilettos unveiled at Balenciaga fashion show

By Eyewitness News
High end designer, Balenciaga, has found a way to make high heels comfortable, especially for women who haven't worn them during the pandemic.

Balenciaga unveiled Crocs stilettos during the designer's 2022 fashion show.

The shoes are expected to sell for around a thousand dollars.

But can you really put a price on comfort?

Balenciaga has collaborated with Crocs before. They sold a platform shoe for $850.
