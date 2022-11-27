2 killed in wrong-way collision on I-65 after driver flees earlier crash ID'd, officials say

A wrong-way crash on I-65 in Crown Point, Indiana, has left two people dead, state police say

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people killed after a wrong-way crash in Crown Point, Indiana on Saturday have been identified, officials said.

Just after noon, Indiana State Police said they were dispatched to an SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-65 near mile-marker 247 and the exit ramp for U.S. 231.

Several agencies, including the Crown Point Fire Department, police and troopers, arrived to the scene and discovered that the vehicle that was heading in the wrong direction had struck another vehicle head-on.

A third vehicle then struck the SUV after the initial impact, state police said.

ALSO SEE: 2 dead, 16 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way multi-vehicle crash at high-rate of speed: CPD

Preliminary investigation shows that a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox had been involved in a minor damage crash at the Family Express located on U.S. 231 in Crown Point., police said. The driver of the Equinox fled the scene and entered I-65 heading the wrong direction.

As a result of the crash, both the wrong way driver and the driver of the vehicle that was struck were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office. The coroner later identified them as Ali Sebastian, a 28-year-old Crown Point woman, and William Stepp, a 48-year-old Wheatfield man. It is not yet clear which person was driving the wrong way.

The third driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area was shut down for hours as police investigated.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.