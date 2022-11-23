WATCH LIVE

At least 2 dead in Chatham crash involving multiple vehicles near 87th, Cottage Grove

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 11:37PM
LIVE: Multi-vehicle accident on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have died in a horrific crash on Chicago's South Side Wednesday evening, officials said.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of 87th and Cottage Grove in the Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago fire officials said several people have been taken to hospitals from the scene. Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

