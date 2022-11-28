Crown Point schools close Monday due to network outage, school district says

CROWN POINT, Indiana (WLS) -- Crown Point, Indiana schools are closed Monday for a network outage, the school district said.

In a letter to parents, Crown Point Community School Corporation said it experienced network problems last week. An investigation by a third-party cybersecurity firm indicated the network may have been compromised.

The district said students will not report to school Monday and it will not be an e-learning day. All staff will report to their school buildings.

"Our team remains committed to serving our staff and students, and we will use all available means to return to normal operations as quickly as possible," Dr. Todd Terrill, Superintendent of Schools said in the letter.

Childcare will be available at Solon Robinson Elementary and Jerry Ross Elementary.

An update is expected Monday afternoon on if classes will resume on Tuesday.

The PreK-12 school district in northwest Indiana serves just under 9,000 students