Teen mom, 16, and baby missing from Crown Point, found: police

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- Crown Point police have found a 16-year-old girl and her 7-month-old son who were missing and believed to be in danger.Caneesha Ellis and her son Kannon Ellis had been missing since Tuesday. The teen mom turned both herself and her son in to the Gary Police Department around 8 a.m. Friday. They are safely in the custody of the Indiana Department of Children and Family Services, according to officials.They were believed to be in danger, police said.Crown Point police said they were contacted by a foster mother to report a juvenile runaway. The woman told police both Caneesha and Kannon Ellis, of whom Caneesha Ellis does not have custody, are wards of the state who were placed into her care Tuesday.She told police she last saw the pair at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Both have medical conditions that need immediate attention, police said.