cruise ship

Rogue cruise ships anchored in Bahamas after fleeing to avoid US warrant over unpaid fuel bills

EMBED <>More Videos

Cruise ship takes passengers to Bahamas to avoid Florida warrant

BAHAMAS -- Two rogue cruise ships have been seized after fleeing to the Bahamas to avoid U.S. warrants over unpaid fuel bills.

The two vessels from the Crystal Cruise company were anchored off the coast of Freeport, Bahamas on Saturday, following journeys of itinerary changes and offloading passengers.

A legal dispute over millions of dollars in fuel bills prompted their multiple route changes.

In January, the Crystal Symphony diverted from its destination in Miami, and instead turned to the Bahamas, following a judge's order to seize it if it entered U.S. waters.

The warrant was issued for failed payments for fuel amounting to $4.6 million.

The maritime order authorizes U.S. Marshals to board it and take charge once it approaches the U.S. coast.

The Crystal Serenity then cut short a scheduled expedition in late January and set course to Aruba, where it was not allowed to dock. After being diverted to Bimini, passengers were ferried to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The cruise line's parent company, Genting Hong Kong, has been struggling with the effects of the pandemic on its shipping and cruise businesses.

Last month, one of its shipyards filed for bankruptcy protection in Germany.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvacationlawsuitu.s. & worldcruise shipcovid 19 pandemicwarrant arrestsbillscovid 19
CRUISE SHIP
Cruise ship takes passengers to Bahamas to avoid Florida warrant
CDC: 'Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status'
Coast Guard ends search for cruise ship passenger who went overboard
Disney cruises will require vaccine for ages 5 and up
TOP STORIES
Judge's ruling against mask mandate could shut schools down, IEA says
3 dead after apparent murder-suicide near Milwaukee, police say
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Jason Van Dyke hooked to electronic monitoring device during parole
9 cars stolen from downtown Chicago condo parking garage: CPD
Man fatally shot inside suburban Naperville apartment building
Show More
COVID data continues to decline, giving hope restrictions could ease
1 killed, 1 injured after man shot, crashes car on South Side: CPD
Man used N-word before stabbing Black man near Elgin bar: prosecutors
Medicare to cover up to 8 free over-the-counter COVID tests per month
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, breezy Saturday night
More TOP STORIES News