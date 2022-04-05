CSO schedule: Chicago Symphony Orchestra show canceled after music director tests positive for COVID

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday night's performance by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra was canceled after music director Riccardo Muti tested positive for COVID-19.He's been testing daily in accordance with safety protocols at the CSO.Maestro Muti is experiencing mild symptoms and is in good spirits, according to the CSO website.In a statement, he said, "I hope to be back as soon as possible and am looking forward to once again sharing music with the public in Chicago."Patrons with tickets have options, including exchanging tickets into future concerts, returning tickets and putting the money on account, or converting the value of tickets to a tax-deductible contribution.More information is available by calling Symphony Center Patron Services at 312-294-3000.