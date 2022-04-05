Chicago Symphony Orchestra

CSO schedule: Chicago Symphony Orchestra show canceled after music director tests positive for COVID

New Chicago Symphony Orchestra schedule can be found online
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Symphony Orchestra maestro tests positive for COVID

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday night's performance by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra was canceled after music director Riccardo Muti tested positive for COVID-19.

He's been testing daily in accordance with safety protocols at the CSO.

Maestro Muti is experiencing mild symptoms and is in good spirits, according to the CSO website.

RELATED: Daniel Craig COVID: Actor contracts COVID-19, halting Broadway show

In a statement, he said, "I hope to be back as soon as possible and am looking forward to once again sharing music with the public in Chicago."

Patrons with tickets have options, including exchanging tickets into future concerts, returning tickets and putting the money on account, or converting the value of tickets to a tax-deductible contribution.

More information is available by calling Symphony Center Patron Services at 312-294-3000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicchicago symphony orchestracovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
As Time Goes By: CSO performing to Casablanca
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Now
Chicago theatres get festive with holiday plays, musicals
Navy Pier to host free Chicago Live Again
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Oak Forest was having mental health crisis: family
CTA Red Line train operator pushed onto tracks; safety questioned
CPD investigating break-ins at Loop Macy's, Lenscrafters
Former McPier, RTA and Chicago convention Chief Jim Reilly dies
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate Affordable Care Act
Hinsdale store window broken with sledgehammer, $30K in purses stolen
Chicago Film Office director beaten, car stolen: CPD
Show More
Kansas tops North Carolina 72-69 to win national title
Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast
Public meetings to discuss Chicago casino bids kick off this week
South Side senior living residents say people sleep in hallways
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, mild Tuesday with rain at night
More TOP STORIES News