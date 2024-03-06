Family of man allegedly beaten to death by CTA employee at downtown Blue Line stop files lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man who was allegedly beaten to death at a downtown Blue Line stop is suing the CTA because a former transit worker is charged with the crime.

Emmett Richardson was a CTA customer service agent, and is accused of assaulting Kevin Powell, 54, in March of last year, in a brutal attack resulting in his death.

His family announced a wrongful death lawsuit against the agency Tuesday.

Prosecutors revealed disturbing details in court last year in the case of the CTA employee who is charged after Powell was found beaten in the LaSalle Blue Line stairwell and later died.

Richardson was initially charged with felony aggravated battery of a transit passenger, among other charges, in connection with the man's death.

In court, prosecutors said the victim first appeared on the LaSalle Blue Line platform around 2 a.m., pushing a wheelchair containing his belongings.

More than an hour later, prosecutors said Richardson started his attack by pushing the man's wheelchair over for no apparent reason. For the next hour, prosecutors said the victim tried over and over to evade an increasingly enraged Richardson.

In the course of the roughly 60-minute attack, prosecutors said Richardson shoved the victim onto the escalator and pulled him by his hood and beat the victim with a cardboard drink carrier before they said he dragged the victim by the hood to the top of a flight of stairs and threw him feet over head down the stairs.

Prosecutors said Richardson poured full bottles of water on the victim's head and then propped the victim up against a railing, and struck him in the head multiple times when the man ultimately went unresponsive.

Prosecutors said in the video of the assault, the man who died was never once seen trying to fight back in self-defense.

Prosecutors said after the assault, the CTA employee called 911 himself, claiming to have found the man unresponsive with drug paraphernalia. The man was dead before 6 a.m., and police said a colleague identified Richardson in security video.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated battery.

His attorney said he had no prior criminal record.

The CTA said Wednesday it was "unable to comment on pending litigation."

