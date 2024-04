CTA Blue Line train service disrupted between Forest Park, Harlem

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Track conditions have disrupted service on the CTA Blue Line Tuesday morning.

The CTA said train service is suspended between Forest Park and Harlem.

Shuttle buses are in place between Harlem and Forest Park. Trains are operating between O'Hare and Harlem.

The CTA has not provided further details on the cause of the delay. Chopper7 flew above the scene showing a number of workers along the track.