CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Blue Line service has been disrupted Wednesday for some debris on the tracks.The debris was reported on the tracks near the LaSalle station.As a result, the CTA has temporarily suspended service between the UIC/Halsted and Grand stations.Trains will continue to run between O'Hare and Grand and between UIC/Halsted and Forest Park.The CTA is working to put shuttle buses in place. Further details on the debris were not immediately available.