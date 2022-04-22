Security volunteers, martial artists to patrol CTA Red Line trains Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teams of volunteer security officers and martial artists will ride the CTA Red Line Friday to ward off crime.
The effort comes amid an uptick in crimes targeting passengers and staff on public transportation.
Organizers with the group called the Violence Interrupters said at least 10 unarmed security guards will be on north and southbound trains along the Red Line for an 8-hour shift starting at 11 a.m.
The group hopes the city will collaborate with them so they can do this on an ongoing basis.
Chicago police recently announced increased staffing in its transit units. Meanwhile, the CTA announced last month that it would double the amount of unarmed security guards they staff, but those guards are still being trained.
On Tuesday, Senator Dick Durbin and Congressman Chuy Garcia sent a letter to the CTA calling on the transit agency to do more to ensure safety on the trains. It comes at a time when the city estimates violent crime on the system is up 17% compared to last year.
Police have urged riders and any volunteer security officers not to step in as vigilantes. If they witness a crime or something suspicious, they should call 911.
