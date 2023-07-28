CTA operating temporary stations for Bryn Mawr, Argyle Red Line stops

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA begins works on the final major stage of the Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization project.

This step includes the construction of four new, fully accessible stations at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr. The new stops will open in 2025.

Here's what Friday's changes mean for Red and Purple line riders.

There will be temporary stations At Argyle and Bryn Mawr.

The Bryn Mawr temporary station will be southbound only. Those wanting to go northbound can board a southbound train to Argyle and cross the platform to board a northbound train or use the Thorndale station north of the Bryn Mawr station.

The new Argyle temporary station will have entrances on West Foster and West Winona.

The new Bryn Mawr temporary station will have an entrance on West Bryn Mawr and auxiliary exit at West Catalpa.

The Lawrence and Berwyn Stations will remain closed during this project.