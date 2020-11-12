CTA to hold 2021 budget hearing facing $375M deficit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA will host a public hearing Thursday night on the proposed $1.64 billion operating budget for 2021. The agency is facing a deficit of $375 million.
The CTA said they will enter 2021 with no plans for service changes or fare increases, but they will need continued federal support. Unless the federal government passes another stimulus bill, it's highly likely there will be service cuts and possibly fare hikes.
The proposed budget could possibly be voted on by the CTA at their meeting next week.
Thursday's hearing will be virtual due to COVID-19 and starts at 6 p.m. It will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfjZnF2w4lo.
