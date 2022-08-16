CTA completes environmental review for Red Line extension on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA has completed its environmental review of an extension of the Red Line, making the proposal one step closer to reality.

The proposal will now move to the next planning phase.

For years, there has been a goal of extending the train line past 95th Street all the way to 130th Street. That's about five-and-a-half miles.

It includes four new train stations near 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue, and 130th Street.

"I am thrilled to see the Red Line Extension project move one step closer to becoming a reality," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "This transformative project will improve the lives of South Side residents and their communities who will be able to access all that our city has to offer with ease. My administration is committed to investing in economic vibrancy and opportunity through projects like this throughout our city, but especially on our South and West sides."

"Completing the Final EIS and receiving a Record of Decision for the Red Line Extension Project is a major step forward," said Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "CTA is committed to advancing this transformational investment that not only brings benefits for the Far South Side, but the entire CTA transit system, which serves the City of Chicago and 35 surrounding suburbs. Equity is at the foundation of this project and investment in the Red Line Extension supports a stronger Chicago for all."