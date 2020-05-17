Travel

Red, Purple, Yellow CTA lines operating with major delays, suspended due to derailment near Howard

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A train derailment affected three CTA lines Sunday afternoon.

Purple Line trains were standing near Howard just before 3 p.m., the CTA said in a tweet. Later, they were running from South Boulevard to Central.

Service on the Yellow Line was temporarily suspended about 2:55 p.m.

And Red Line service was temporarily suspended between Belmont and Howard as of about 2:50 p.m. Trains are operating only between 95th and Belmont, and a shuttle bus is available from Belmont to Howard.

CTA officials said to consider other service routes, likes buses, after the derailment near Howard.



Those trying to use the Yellow Line might be able to use the #97 Skokie bus as an alternative

"We are working to restore service as soon as possible," the CTA said. "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Allow extra travel time."

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
