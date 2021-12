CTA Holiday Train, Bus return for 2021

CTA Holiday Train Schedule:

CTA Holiday Bus Schedule:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA holiday train and holiday bus are both back.For the first time in two years, passengers will be allowed on board.The CTA Holiday Train began running on Friday, November 26 and the CTA Holiday Bus started service on Tuesday, November 30.Face masks are required and there will be no Santa photos with children this year. If a train or bus becomes too crowded, they may not stop to pick riders up.Friday, November 26: Green Line and Orange Line from about 3 p.m. to about 7 p.m.Saturday, November 27: Green Line from about 2 p.m. to about 4:30 p.m.Tuesday, November 30: Orange Line and Green Line from about 4 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, December 1: Orange Line and Brown Line from about 3 p.m. to about 6 p.m.Thursday, December 2: Orange Line and Brown Line from about 3:45 p.m. to about 6:45 p.m.Friday, December 3: Orange Line and Brown Line from about 3 p.m. to about 6 p.m.Saturday, December 4: Orange Line and Brown Line from about 12:45 p.m. to about 5 p.mSunday, December 5: special Loop run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Tuesday, December 7: Red Line from about 2:30 p.m. to about 5:30 p.m.Wednesday, December 8: Purple Line from about 3 p.m. to about 6:15 p.m.Thursday, December 9: Red Line from about 3 p.m. to about 6 p.m.Friday, December 10: Purple Line from about 3:45 p.m. to about 6:45 p.m.Saturday, December 11: Red Line and Purple Line from about 4 p.m. to about 7 p.m.Sunday, December 12: a special Loop run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Tuesday, December 14: Pink Line from about 2:30 p.m. to about 5:30 p.m.Wednesday, December 15: Pink Line from about 3 p.m. to about 6 p.m.Thursday, December 16: Blue Line from about 3 p. m. to about 6:15 p.m.Friday, December 17: Blue Line from about 4 p.m. to about 7:15 p.m.Saturday, December 18: Blue Line from about 4 p.m. to about 6:45 p.m.Wednesday, December 22: Yellow Line from about 3 p.m. to about 7 p.m.-November 30, December 1: #56 Milwaukee-December 2: #77 Belmont-December 3: #22 Clark-December 4: #22 Clark/#97 Skokie-December 7-8: #66 Chicago-December 9 : #126 Jackson-December 10-11: #12 Roosevelt-December 14-15: #62 Archer-December 16: #49 Western/#X49 Western Express-December 17: #79 79th-December 18: #3 King Drive-December 21: #28 Stony Island-December 22: #29 State-December 23: #J14 Jeffery Jump