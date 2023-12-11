WATCH LIVE

Man in custody after stabbing on CTA Red Line train in River North: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 9:22PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone on a CTA train downtown on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the stabbing happened on a Red Line train near the Grand Street station in River North.

A 32-year-old man was on the train when he took out a sharp object and stabbed a male victim, whose age was not immediately known, in his head, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Police said the offender ended up near State and Lake streets in the Loop, where he damaged at least one vehicle. The man was taken into custody just before 3:30 p.m.

Charges are pending and area detectives are investigating.

