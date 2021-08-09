CTA Red Line service temporarily suspended between Fullerton, Sox/35th

[Service Disruption] Update: Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Sox-35th and Fullerton, due to a stalled train at Roosevelt. Shuttle bus Sox-35th to Fullerton. More: https://t.co/tHvFo3JosO — cta (@cta) August 9, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between the Fullerton and Sox/35th stations Monday morning.As a result of the disruption, trains are running from Howard and Fullerton and between 35th and 95th.The CTA advises riders to use alternatives such as nearby bus routes and other rail lines."We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said.The disruption is a result of a stalled train near Roosevelt, the CTA said.