Traffic

CTA Red Line service temporarily suspended between Fullerton, Sox/35th

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between the Fullerton and Sox/35th stations Monday morning.

As a result of the disruption, trains are running from Howard and Fullerton and between 35th and 95th.

The CTA advises riders to use alternatives such as nearby bus routes and other rail lines.



"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said.

The disruption is a result of a stalled train near Roosevelt, the CTA said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoloopcta
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago mourns fallen Officer Ella French; 3 suspects in custody
86 shot, 13 fatally, in violent weekend: CPD
Security guard killed, another among 4 others wounded in club shooting
Surgeon, 2 family members killed in fiery plane crash in Victoria, MN
Jury selection starts Monday for New York R Kelly trial
Hire Chicago to offer job interviews in new industry each week
Mount Prospect woman, 77, among those killed in plane crash in Alaska
Show More
UN report: Earth warming likely to pass limit set by leaders
University moves rock seen as symbol of racism
Dan Harris to leave ABC News after 21 years
What to know about lambda, delta plus variants
Chicago Weather: Warm, humid with storms Monday
More TOP STORIES News