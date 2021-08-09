CTA Red Line service temporarily suspended between Fullerton, Sox/35th

As a result of the disruption, trains are running from Howard and Fullerton and between 35th and 95th.
The CTA advises riders to use alternatives such as nearby bus routes and other rail lines.
[Service Disruption] Update: Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Sox-35th and Fullerton, due to a stalled train at Roosevelt. Shuttle bus Sox-35th to Fullerton. More: https://t.co/tHvFo3JosO— cta (@cta) August 9, 2021
"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said.
The disruption is a result of a stalled train near Roosevelt, the CTA said.