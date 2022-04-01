Traffic

CTA service on Red, Brown and Purple Express lines disrupted after body found on tracks at Belmont

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTA service disrupted after body found on tracks at Belmont

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA service on the North Side has been disrupted Friday morning after a body was found on the tracks near Belmont.

Chicago police said a man, 25-35 years old, was found on the southbound inner tracks of the Belmont station by a conductor. at about 3:19 a.m. He suffered major head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

The CTA has temporarily suspended service on the Red Line, Brown Line and Purple Line.

Brown Line trains are operating only between Kimball and Southport. Shuttle buses are available between Southport and Clark/Lake.

Red Line trains are operating between Howard and Addison, and between Fullerton and 95th.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagolakeviewctabody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman, 72, shot while walking on sidewalk on North Side: CPD
2 shot, killed inside car on NW Side after argument with driver: CPD
Prepaid gas, CTA cards to be made available to Chicagoans: Lightfoot
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure
Light pole falls into West Town building after being hit by car
2 dead in Morgan Park house fire, CFD says
Chicago street sweeping season begins Friday
Show More
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Teens struggling with mental health amid pandemic: CDC
Family seeks help in solving West Side murder of Oak Park man
Irvin targeted in new attack ad launched by Democratic group
Trans rights activists speak out on Trans Day of Visibility 2022
More TOP STORIES News