CTA service on Red, Brown and Purple Express lines disrupted after body found on tracks at Belmont

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA service on the North Side has been disrupted Friday morning after a body was found on the tracks near Belmont.Chicago police said a man, 25-35 years old, was found on the southbound inner tracks of the Belmont station by a conductor. at about 3:19 a.m. He suffered major head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Police are conducting a death investigation.The CTA has temporarily suspended service on the Red Line, Brown Line and Purple Line.Brown Line trains are operating only between Kimball and Southport. Shuttle buses are available between Southport and Clark/Lake.Red Line trains are operating between Howard and Addison, and between Fullerton and 95th.