Glenview man, 20, shot, killed near Howard Street CTA station in Evanston identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 20-year-old man shot and killed near a CTA Red Line station along the border of Chicago and Evanston has been identified.Two people were shot and one was killed near the Howard Street Red Line station early Thursday morning.Evanston police responded to a shooting in the 300-block of Howard Street just after 1:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Brian Carrion of Glenview lying on the ground under the tracks of the CTA station.Chicago fire paramedics attempted to revive him, but he was deceased.Chicago police found a 21-year-old Evanston man nearby, who had suffered a graze wound to the head.The 21-year-old was taken to St. Francis Hospital and was treated and released.The shooting likely stemmed from a verbal altercation that started on the street near Marshfield Avenue and Howard Street, police said.An autopsy ruled Carrion's death a homicide.Evanston police and the NORTAF Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident.Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or "Text-A-Tip" to CRIMES (274637) and then start the message with EPDTIP.