CTA to provide livestreams of select Blue Line platforms during morning rush

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA said it will be providing customers on the Blue Line with livestreams of selected platforms.

New, dedicated cameras at stations from Logan Square to Chicago will provide the live feed during the morning rush period between 7-10 a.m.

The feed will give customers real-time information on platform crowding conditions.

"Through our Meeting the Moment action plan, we've been working to provide more consistent and reliable bus and rail service as well as expand and improve trip planning and communication tools for customers," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "These new live streams are part of CTA's larger efforts to provide tools to help CTA customers plan and manage their commutes."