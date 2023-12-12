NTSB releases report on CTA Yellow Line train crash that injured 16

The NTSB has released a preliminary report on the CTA Yellow Line train crash last month.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on that CTA train crash on the Yellow Line.

That train collided with a snow removal machine near the Howard Station on November 16. Sixteen people were hurt, three of them critically.

The NTSB said the conductor knew the snow removal machine was on the tracks, but wasn't sure where.

The conductor received a stop command from the CTA's signal system because of the snow removal machine.

Moments later, the driver saw the machine and initiated the emergency brakes, but the train still crashed into the machine, going 27 miles-an-hour.

The Yellow Line is still out of service.