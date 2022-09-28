Search underway for 20 Cuban migrants missing off Florida Keys after boat sinks due to Hurricane Ian

A search is underway for 20 Cuban migrants off the Florida Keys as Hurricane Ian batters the region.

A search is underway for 20 Cuban migrants after their boat sank off the Florida Keys just hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall.

The U.S. Coast Guard told ABC News that four migrants began landing in Stock Island, Florida at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

READ MORE | Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as monster Category 4 storm

According to a tweet from U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, four Cuban migrants swam to the shore after their boat sank "due to inclement weather."

U.S. Border Patrol then notified the USCG, who then quickly initiated a search and rescue operation.

Three people were rescued in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica, the Coast Guard said Wednesday afternoon. They were treated for dehydration and exhaustion.

The Coast Guard is still calling their efforts a search and rescue, despite the dangerous weather conditions from Hurricane Ian.