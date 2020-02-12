3 Curie High School students treated for possible overdoses on Southwest Side, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several ninth graders at a Southwest Side high school needed emergency help Wednesday after ingesting what Chicago Fire Department officials say may have been THC-laced bars or treats at school.The fire department responded to Curie Metropolitan High School in the Archer Heights neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, and transported three students to local hospitals. A parent picked up a fourth student."It is a high school, stuff happens," said senior Juan Hernandez. "It is kind of concerning, so if somebody gives you something, try not to eat it."Administrative officials at the high school didn't respond to ABC7's requests for comment on what happened.But Chicago Public Schools sent a letter to the school community Wednesday, informing parents and families about the incident."We received reports that a small number of students ingested an unknown substance in the form of what appeared to be a granola bar," CPS said. "We immediately notified the Chicago Police Department and the parents of the students who were confirmed as impacted. Appropriate medical care was available to students if needed, and we are handling this situation in accordance with CPS policy."CPS officials added that the high school will "continue working to provide all students with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential."Tonya Simmons, a parent at the high school, said she's been warning her daughter about similar circumstances."I tell my daughter all the time, be aware, be careful who you take stuff from. Do not just go out here and grab, you know, take candy from kids that you don't know," Simmons said.Rigo Alonso, who's also a parent at the school, said he's worried."The only thing about it, the school never notified at least me, that I know of, so I feel concerned," Alonso said."We are just praying and hoping that everybody comes out of this OK and we are praying for the families," Simmons said.