Custodian accused of stealing cash from students' book bags during National School Walkout

Aisha Evans, a custodian at the school, went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said. (Richland County Sheriff's Dept.)

CNN
While students in a South Carolina school participated in the National School Walkout this week, a custodian helped herself to their cash, police said.

The incident occurred at Richland Northeast High School on Wednesday.

Aisha Evans, a custodian at the school, went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said.

In all, Evans stole $180, the department said.

The custodian was arrested soon afterward and charged with three counts of petty larceny.

Evans, 32, was employed by Service Solutions, an agency that provides custodial services to the district's school.

The agency terminated the woman, the school district told CNN affiliate WIS.

"On Thursday, March 15, Service Solutions notified Richland Two that Evans is no longer an employee of the company and was informed that she cannot come on any Richland Two property," Richland Two School District said in its statement to the affiliate.

It's unclear whether Evans has retained a lawyer.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
schooltheftu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News