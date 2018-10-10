DA: Ex-township official, girlfriend took sexually explicit photos of unconscious women

NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. --
A former Northampton Township supervisor and his girlfriend are charged with scheming to incapacitate women with alcohol and then take sexually explicit photos without consent.

According to court documents, it was an old cell phone Kelly Drucker had given her daughter that had dozens of naked photos, videos and a thread of text messages between her and her boyfriend Larry Weinstein that detailed their criminal behavior.

Court records reveal what the pair referred to as their "mission" was hatched last fall.

The documents said it was in a thread of text messages that Weinstein instructed Drucker to have dinner with the victim, mix a drink with "wine and Everclear" and "not let her go to the bathroom until she gets back to her place," even texting "can't wait until so drunk and gets naked."

Once back at Drucker's residence, the victim, now passed out in a bathroom is allegedly photographed with spy glasses.

In a separate incident, court records show Weinstein took a selfie with a second victim, who appeared to be unconscious in bed. Her shirt was pulled up and her shorts pulled down in the photo.

Action News attempted to reach out to Weinstein for comment; no one answered the door at his residence.

A woman who resembled Drucker pulled into Weinstein's driveway, and then backed out, shaking her head no when asked if she was the accused.

Several neighbors said they were stunned and saddened by the charges.

Weinstein resigned from the township last month for personal reasons.

Weinstein and Drucker are currently free on $300,000 unsecured bail.
