Daily Herald sales executive drowns trying to save 2 kids from Gulf of Mexico in Florida

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban newspaper sales executive has died in Florida Sunday after he apparently drowned while saving two children from drowning.

Pete Rosengren, of Batavia, worked at the Daily Herald, according to the company.

His family said he was on vacation near Miramar Beach when he rushed in to help children who were struggling in the dangerous Gulf of Mexico waters.

Rosengren was 42 years old.

