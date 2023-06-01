Community meeting to discuss housing migrants at Richard J. Daley College

A community meeting will discuss housing Chicago migrants at Richard J. Daley College one day after the city council approved $51M for the crisis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last weekend, migrants moved into Wright College on the Northwest Side.

On Thursday night, neighbors on the Southwest Side will weigh in on plans to use Richard J. Daley College to alleviate the crush of migrants currently sleeping at police stations.

The plan calls for the use of auxiliary classrooms on the campus that are some distance from the main college buildings away from students and classes and have been largely unused for years.

Those structures have room for sleeping and gathering. There are offices, updated bathrooms, heating, air conditioning and even a basketball court.

But, some attending Thursday's meeting say any plan should include room and resources for local homeless people as well.

"You're not treating our own with any dignity and respect, but you're treating the immigrants with a lot of dignity and respect. I have a problem with that," said Juanita Eason, who lives on the Southwest Side.

The gathering comes a day after the Chicago City Council, at a heated meeting, approved $51 million in emergency funding for the migrant crisis. That money is only expected to last through the end of this month. Alderman Derrick Curtis, who represents the 18th Ward, voted against that funding.

"I do feel like it's a done decision already. I do feel that way. And, is it fair? No. But, when they told me that they were looking at the colleges, the city colleges, first thing I said, 'We could not do this without having a community meeting,'" Curtis said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he's working on a long term plan to pay for all of that, and shelter the migrants, but, so far, has not given a lot of details.