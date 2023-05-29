WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Over 300 Chicago migrants placed at Wilbur Wright College shelter

By WLS logo
Monday, May 29, 2023 11:39PM
Over 300 migrants placed at Wilbur Wright College shelter
EMBED <>More Videos

In the last two days, Chicago has placed 304 migrants at a shelter set up at Wilbur Wright College.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the last two days, Chicago has placed 304 migrants at a shelter set up at Wilbur Wright College.

There are now a total of 4,490 migrants in city shelters, and another 550 migrants staying at Chicago police districts.

A standing-room only meeting last week on the Northwest Side became heated as Dunning residents and city officials clashed over the plans to use Wilbur Wright College as a temporary respite center for migrants during the summer.

Also last week, the city delayed a vote on a proposal to allocate more than $51 million to care for migrants.

Three aldermen, including the 15th Ward's Ray Lopez, used a procedural maneuver shelve it.

"To say that you need $51 million more just to get us to the end of July is an outrageous ask when you won't tell us how you're going to spend that money, least of all how you spent the previous money and what you're going to do come Aug. 1 when this money runs out when we still have no solution in sight," Lopez said.

The city is also asking the federal government for assistance.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW