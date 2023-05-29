Over 300 Chicago migrants placed at Wilbur Wright College shelter

In the last two days, Chicago has placed 304 migrants at a shelter set up at Wilbur Wright College.

There are now a total of 4,490 migrants in city shelters, and another 550 migrants staying at Chicago police districts.

A standing-room only meeting last week on the Northwest Side became heated as Dunning residents and city officials clashed over the plans to use Wilbur Wright College as a temporary respite center for migrants during the summer.

Also last week, the city delayed a vote on a proposal to allocate more than $51 million to care for migrants.

Three aldermen, including the 15th Ward's Ray Lopez, used a procedural maneuver shelve it.

"To say that you need $51 million more just to get us to the end of July is an outrageous ask when you won't tell us how you're going to spend that money, least of all how you spent the previous money and what you're going to do come Aug. 1 when this money runs out when we still have no solution in sight," Lopez said.

The city is also asking the federal government for assistance.