Moms of missing Black women gather in Loop to ensure cases are not forgotten: 'Our babies are gone'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mothers of several missing Black women and children have been speaking out on Mother's Day to make sure their cases are not forgotten.

They gathered in Daley Plaza to plead for information about their missing loved ones. They include Kierra Coles, a Chicago postal worker who disappeared four years ago.

"We want this to stay up front so everybody can keep saying, 'they're not going to give up about finding her, and we're not,'" said Karen Phillips, Coles' mother.

Diamond Bynum and King Walker were last seen in Gary, Indiana six years ago.

SEE ALSO | South Shore artist brings attention to missing women of color in 'Still Searching' series

"If you know anything we're just praying from the bottom of our hearts, if you could just say something," said La Shann Walker, Bynum's mother and Walker's grandmother.

Jerrica Laws is a Park Forest woman who has been missing for seven years.

"No family should have to go through what we've gone through and we have to endure," said Shantinel Howard, Laws' mother. "Our world has stopped because our babies are gone."

Today's event ended with a prayer.
Related topics:
chicagoloopmother's daycommunityrace in americamissing womanmissing person
