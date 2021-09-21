vandalism

Vandals paint graffiti on sukkah placed in Daley Plaza for Jewish holiday of Sukkot

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vandals paint graffiti on Jewish structure in Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sukkah, a religious structure used by members of the Jewish faith during the Sukkot holiday, has been damaged by vandals.

The wooden structure has been placed outside in Daley Plaza for the past 34 years and has not been damaged or vandalized until now.

It is, by design, a simple structure: four plywood walls and an open roof where branches will be placed later. It is a place for Jewish faithful to focus on what is important as they celebrate the joyous holiday of Sukkot. But when Rabbi Meir Chai Benhiyoun first saw it covered in graffiti Monday morning, it was anything but joyous.

"My holy structure was desecrated. You feel violated," he said.

The rabbi has been overseeing the structure during this holiday on Daley Plaza every year for more than three decades. And he says this is the first time anyone has messed with it. Jewish faithful are supposed to eat meals in a structure like this rather than their homes during Sukkot.

"It's a structure of peace, so this is really antithetical to its concept," he said.

Rabbi Benhiyoun said he's not sure of the origin of the graffiti. If it's anti-Semitic or gang related he has no idea. The signs were not on the building until Monday, so it would likely have been difficult for someone who is not of the Jewish faith to know what the structure is.

The holiday starts Monday evening and lasts 10 days. And even though there are cameras, the rabbi said he's not anxious to catch the person who did this and prosecute them.

"This is not going to deter or mar our joy," Benhiyoun said. "On the contrary, my people are saying they're going to celebrate even more."

It's unclear whether the vandalism was captured on video. Building security is currently reviewing surveillance video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoloopgraffitivandalismanti semitismjewish
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
George Floyd statues vandalized in NJ, NYC days after unveiling
Group lights fireworks display in Minnesota grocery store
Campaign underway to restore mural of transgender pioneer
Billboard honoring slain CPD officer defaced on NW Side
TOP STORIES
DePaul University student stabbed during robbery in Lincoln Park: CPD
Authorities swarm Laundrie family home in Gabby Petito case
911 caller claims he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito
Benet lacrosse coach allegedly had job offer pulled because she is gay
TX doctor who defied state's new abortion ban is sued
Family of man killed by CPD want to know why deadly force was used
Phone bank to connect taxpayers with unclaimed property tax refunds
Show More
Fire breaks out at historic Pilsen building
All IDES locations open to in-person services
Girl, 15, shot in North Lawndale, CPD says
Metallica announces surprise concert at Metro Chicago Monday night
$5K reward offered in fatal shooting of man gunned down outside home
More TOP STORIES News