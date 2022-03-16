Must-see video shows Dallas residents on horses galloping down the roads

SEE RELATED STORY: Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Video obtained by ABC13 shows several residents riding on horses across the city.
You can see they all made a pit stop at a local gas station.
Closer to Houston, in Harris County, people took an illegal approach at avoiding paying for gas.
Deputies are working to identify thieves who stole more than $8,000 worth of diesel fuel from a Spring gas station. Investigators said surveillance video shows the suspects unlock a gas pump and steal 1,754 gallons of diesel fuel.
