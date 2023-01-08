Chicago Bears among NFL teams to paying tribute to Bills' Damar Hamlin after collapsing on field

A new Instagram post from Damar Hamlin says the love has been 'overwhelming,' but he is thankful for every person who has prayed for him.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears are planning to recognize Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin when they take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Soldier Field. It's just one of several tributes around the league at the end of an emotional week.

The NFL is pouring out its heart with special moments of support for Hamlin.

His uniform number "3" was seemingly everywhere at the Titans-Jaguars game Saturday night, including on the field.

ESPN announcers even reversed the "E" on their microphone flags to form a "3."

"The entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills," one of the announcers said.

Earlier, it was a similar scene at the Chiefs-Raiders game.

"Damar Hamlin just being himself not only brought the best out of the NFL. It feels like he brought the best out of humanity," one of the broadcasters said.

Just five days after his heart stopped on the field, the Bills safety is now breathing on his own and taking to social media to say: "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much. The Love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out."

"You know, everyone's been rallying around him. It's just such a compelling story, so really happy to hear that he's doing better today," said NFL fan Maggie Sullivan.

At Lincoln Station -- a self-proclaimed Buffalo Bills bar -- fans took in the games and the perspective this week has brought.

"It's clear that it's way more than the game, like they -- those relationships and the connection means so much more," said NFL fan Marcos Aull.

Buffalo native Douglas Jebb will be watching when the Bills take the field Sunday with a number three patch on their jerseys.

"The message from Damar will be, or has been, to go out and win one for him. And I think they'll be fired up," Jebb said.

In addition to those tributes to Hamlin, the league has also been praising the doctors and first responders who've come to Hamlin's aid.