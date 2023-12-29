WATCH LIVE

5 injured, including 2 Chicago police officers, state trooper, in Dan Ryan crash

Friday, December 29, 2023 11:38AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, including two Chicago police officers and an illinois state trooper in a multi-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash occurred in the outbound lanes near 87th Street and up to six cars were involved, including a CPD squad car and an ISP squad car.

The two CPD officers and ISP trooper were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, CFD said.

Two other people were transported in fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, CFD said.

All lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway were closed and have since reopened.

