7 injured in Dan Ryan chain reaction crash; IB lanes reopen at Canalport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people were injured in a chain-reaction crash involving at least 10 vehicles on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police were notified of the crash at 1:24 a.m. of the crash in the inbound lanes near 18th Street.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said it started with two separate crashes involving semi-trucks.

IDOT said one semi-truck hit barrels near Canalport and there was a fuel spill, which created slick conditions leading to a chain-reaction crash.

Drivers trying to pass the crash lost control of their vehicles, leading to a chain-reaction crash.

"I was driving and it was so slick suddenly I couldn't stop and cars were crashing into each other in front of me and so I turned and there was a space between two cars," crash victim Arthur Whitehouse said. "I tried to make it through and clipped on the rear end of this truck."

Two women, ages 18 and 44, were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A 44-year-old man was transported in fair-to-serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 42-year-old man, 21-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, police said.

A 44-year-old man was transported to Insight Hospital in good condition, police said.

At least 10 others refused transport, police said.

The inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed at Canalport and have since reopened.

Further details were not immediately available.