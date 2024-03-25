State trooper assisting with disabled vehicle among 4 injured in Dan Ryan crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois state trooper assisting with a disabled vehicle was among four people injured in a crash Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash occurred in the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at the Chicago Skyway at just before 2:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

Police said a state trooper and an IDOT worker were hit while they were responding to a disabled vehicle, police said.

CFD said four people, including a state trooper, were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The outbound local lanes were closed to investigate the crash and reopened shortly before 4 a.m.