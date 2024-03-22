23-year-old Destiny Dixon left behind 2 children; she had stopped to help victims of another crash when she was hit

State police give description of car involved in I-55 hit-and-run crash that killed good Samaritan

State police gave a description of a car involved in a Grundy County crash that killed Destiny Dixon on I-55 near Braceville on New Year's Day.

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police released new information to help solve a deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day.

Galesburg woman Destiny Dixon, 23 and a mother of two, had stopped to help after a crash on Interstate 55 near the Will County-Grundy County line and Braceville.

She was hit and killed by another vehicle that drove through the crash scene about 7:30 p.m. on northbound I-55.

Several people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the incident, police said.

State police said the vehicle that took off was a dark gray 2010 or 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

It would have damage to the front driver's side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cary Morin at 779-243-4770, or Grundy County Crime Stoppers at 815-942-6645.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.