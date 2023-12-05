A Chicago police chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway ended in a stolen car crash near 83rd Street on the South Side, Illinois State Police said.

Stolen car crashes into another vehicle during Chicago police chase on Dan Ryan Expressway: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A stolen car crashed into another vehicle during a chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago on Monday evening, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 83rd Street around 6:45 p.m.

Chicago police officers were chasing the stolen car when it crashed, ISP said.

ABC7 spoke with the husband of the woman whose vehicle was hit.

"She said she lost her glasses, she was hit so hard. She's like, 'I've been hit. I have no idea what's going on,'" Joe Sislow said.

That woman was not injured.

ISP is investigating. Further information was not immediately available.

