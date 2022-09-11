Motorcyclist killed in Dan Ryan Expressway crash on South Side, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.

Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed around 11:56 p.m. on the I-94 near 39th Street.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said southbound express lanes on I-94 were closed for an investigation, but have since been reopened.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and no other information was provided.