Wrong-way crash: 2 killed, vehicle catches fire in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the city's North Side overnight Sunday, Chicago police said.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 2:20 a.m., police said. A driver of a white sedan entered the northbound lanes while going southbound, striking a silver sedan head-on.

SEE ALSO | 6 injured, 4 critically in multi-vehicle crash in West Englewood, Chicago fire officials say

Both male drivers suffered blunt-force trauma to the body, police said. The silver sedan caught fire and its driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the critically injured driver of the white sedan to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating. Police did not provide further information about the crash.