Dan Ryan shooting near 43rd Street leaves 1 injured, state police say

A security guard and a 16-year-old girl were both wounded after the guard's gun went off while in his pocket aboard a CTA Red Line train in Lakeview Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old Chicago woman was injured in a South Side expressway shooting early Sunday morning.A vehicle with five people inside was driving north on the Dan Ryan just before 2 a.m. It was traveling in the express lanes at 43rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.The vehicle was shot six times, and one passenger was hit, police said. The woman's injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.The Dan Ryan's northbound express lanes were shut down from 59th Street to 43rd Street at about 2:45 a.m. They reopened just after 6 a.m., police said.No one was in custody early Sunday. The other vehicle fled, according to police.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call state police at 847-294-4400.